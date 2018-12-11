Telangana has shown way to the whole nation: KCR after victory

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday dedicated the emphatic victory of his party to the people of the state and said the election results would enable it to play a crucial role in national politics.

"We dedicate this victory to the people of Telangana. This is a positive vote for us," KCR, who is set to return as chief minister for a second term, told a press conference.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has secured a two-thirds majority, winning 81 seats out of the total 119 as per the latest vote count in the assembly elections. The TRS was leading in six others, leaving the others way behind. According to results and trends available at 5 pm, the Congress won 15 seats and was leading in four while ally TDP bagged two seats.

"We are going to play a very crucial role in the national politics...and we will show...we will give a new definition to the national political scenario," he said, as TRS workers broke into celebrations.

"Today's results...Telangana has shown the way to the whole nation. Today, Telangana stands (as) a non-Congress, non-BJP state," Rao added.

Rao has been one of the votaries of a broad-based non-BJP and non-Congress federal front, and the win would further fortify his position as a regional satrap.

