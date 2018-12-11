search on deccanchronicle.com
Some connection between Lankesh, MM Kalburgi murder cases: K'taka police to SC

SC on November 26 had pulled up the Karnataka government for 'doing nothing and just fooling around' in the investigation.
A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Navin Sinha is hearing the matter related to the killing of the noted scholar and rationalist at Dharwad in 2015. (Photo: File)
New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Karnataka Police Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that there appears to be a connection between journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist M M Kalburgi murder cases.

The state police also told the apex court that it will file a chargesheet in the Kalburgi murder case in three months. A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Navin Sinha is hearing the matter related to the killing of the noted scholar and rationalist at Dharwad in 2015.

 

The top court on November 26 had pulled up the Karnataka government for "doing nothing and just fooling around" in the investigation and had indicated that it may transfer the case to Bombay High Court.

