Satta bazaar heats up ahead of poll results

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2018, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 12:30 am IST
A day before the results are announced, the bets placed on BJP victory in the Hindi heartland too have changed drastically
Just like the exit polls, punters too have given equal weightage to both Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh where BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chauhan is eyeing a straight fourth term.
Mumbai: The satta bazaar on Monday was accepting bets on the chances of an early election if the BJP lost in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to a news website.

A day before the results are announced, the bets placed on BJP victory in the Hindi heartland too have changed drastically. The market was offering Rs 1.35 for the BJP winning 45 seats in Chhattisgarh which has gone up to Rs 2.80. For 50 seats, the bet has gone up to Rs 6.50 against the earlier Rs 2.50. 

 

The rates for the Congress have improved; Rs 4.50 to romp home with 50 seats. The fate of 1,079 contestants, including Chief Minister Raman Singh, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress will be decided on Tuesday. 

While earlier the punters believed that no party would win more than 120 seats, the number has come down to 110. The punters are offering Rs 2 for the BJP and Rs 1.75 for the Congress. 

On Monday, the bookies again revised the maximum number of seats to be won by any party. Accordingly, Rs 1 was offered for the Congress winning 110 and Rs 1.15 for the BJP. 

In Rajasthan, punters believe BJP will only 60 seats and hence the bet has been changed to Rs 2. Rs 1 is being offered for Congress winning 115 seats while Rs 1.80 is being offered for BJP winning 65 seats.

Voting for 199 (out of 200) assembly seats in the state took place on December 7.

