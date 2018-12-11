search on deccanchronicle.com
Results give clear message to BJP, it's time to introspect: Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Shiv Sena spokesperson and party's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said the trends reflect that the BJP's victory chariot has been halted.
'This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect,' Raut told reporters in Parliament Complex. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: As votes were counted, Shiv Sena Tuesday said the outcome of the elections in the five states is a clear message to the BJP and there is a need for the ruling coalition to introspect.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said the trends reflect that the BJP's victory chariot has been halted.

 

"This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect," Raut told reporters in Parliament Complex.

Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP. The two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately but later joined hands to form government in the state.

As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the Congress. Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a very close contest between the two parties.

In Telangana, TRS is heading to form the government for the second time and in Mizoram, MNF has left the ruling Congress far behind in its tally of seats.

Tags: shiv sena, sanjay raut, bjp, assembly elections
