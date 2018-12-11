Raman Singh resigns as Chhattisgarh CM, calls it 'moral responsibility'

Singh said the outcome of the polls will be discussed in the party to assess if there was anything lacking. (Photo: ANI)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh resigned on Tuesday after the BJP faced drubbing in the Assembly elections, for which he took "moral responsibility".

Speaking to reporters as the Congress appeared set to form the government, Singh said there were several reasons for the BJP's defeat, which he refused to spell out as of now.

He said the outcome of the polls will be discussed in the party to assess if there was anything lacking.

"I take moral responsibility for the BJP's defeat... I met the Governor and submitted my resignation," Singh said.

"When the party got victory, credit was given to me. Similarly, when the party lost, I take the responsibility for it," the chief minister said.

To a question about the Lok Sabha elections due by May next year, he said the outcome of the Assembly polls would have no bearing on those.