Nation, Current Affairs

Polls fought on state performance, not reflection on Modi govt: Rajnath

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Singh pointed out Cong-led grand alliance was heading to 'huge defeat' in T'gana, where TRS appears set to retain to power.
 Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With election trends showing reverses for the BJP, senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said the polls were fought on the basis of the performance of state governments, rejecting the notion that the results would be a reflection on the Modi government.

He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority.

 

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates. As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan.

Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, rajnath singh, trs, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




