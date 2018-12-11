search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi said Congress will provide Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh with vision for overall development.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked people and party workers for party's good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while asserting that the poll outcome raised "questions" on the Modi government's policies.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

 

"It's now time for change. We are going to provide these three states with a vision for overall development," Rahul Gandhi said and added that they would have liked to do better in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago and took over the charge from his mother Sonia Gandhi a few days later.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, bjp, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assembly poll outcome shows BJP 'losing influence': Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who had announced that he would take the political plunge, had last month virtually thrown his weight behind Modi, saying the PM was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him. (Photo: File | ANI)

It’s TRS second term: Populist schemes pay handsome dividends to KCR

Ensuring 24 hour power supply for farmers and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor also proved a huge hit for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: AP).

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)

Worst electoral setbacks since 2014: Assembly losses make road ahead bumpier for BJP

It will take time but BJP will certainly evaluate as to what went wrong, he said on condition of anonymity. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana has shown way to the whole nation: KCR after victory

‘Today, Telangana stands (as) a non-Congress, non-BJP state,’ TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham