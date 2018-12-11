Poll results clear message to PM Modi, it’s time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's victory was a clear message to PM Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked people and party workers for party's good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while asserting that the poll outcome raised "questions" on the Modi government's policies.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

"It's now time for change. We are going to provide these three states with a vision for overall development," Rahul Gandhi said and added that they would have liked to do better in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago and took over the charge from his mother Sonia Gandhi a few days later.