Madhya Pradesh results: Amid close fight with BJP, Cong approaches potential allies

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
Congress have contacted Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Gondwana Gantantra Party and independents who are leading, source said.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Smelling victory over the ruling BJP based on trends for all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has begun contacting leaders of small parties and also independents for mustering a simple majority, party sources said on Tuesday.

Congress leaders have contacted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and independents who are leading, the sources said.

 

The Congress is leading in 115 seats and BJP in 105 seats, as per the latest trends.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said.

Nath was in contact with BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav besides leaders of GGP whose candidate is leading in one place.

BSP is leading at four places while SP is ahead in two constituencies.

Mayawati had snubbed Congress' overture for alliance in the state ahead of the elections.

Scindia has contacted the independent candidates who are leading in the vote count, said sources.

...
