search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Happy that BJP is losing in Chhattisgarh, says Ajit Jogi

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Jogi said that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.
Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. (Photo: File)
 Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state. (Photo: File)

Raipur: With trends indicating a win for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday that he was "happy" with the "results" and that people chose the party because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP.

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years. Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state.

 

"I am happy with the results as the BJP is losing," he said.  Trends showed that the Congress was leading in more than 55 seats in the 90-member state assembly, with the BJP falling way behind with leads in 25 seats.

...
Tags: congress, ajit jogi, raman singh, bjp
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma PETA India's hottest vegetarians

‘It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian,’ says Aaryan
 

Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: Unique, Stunning, Powerful, Desirable

The Huawei Mate 20 is available for Rs 69,990 in India.
 

China court bans older iPhone sales

The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patents dispute between the two US companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple’s business in one of its biggest markets at a time when its falling share prices reflect concerns over waning demand for new iPhones.
 

Privacy bug on Google+ affected 52.5 million users: Report

The disclosure comes a day before Sundar Pichai is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee of the US Congress.
 

NASA probe finds signs of water on nearby asteroid Bennu

The spacecraft will later fly back to Earth, jettisoning a capsule bearing the asteroid specimen for a parachute descent in the Utah desert in September 2023.
 

World's oldest bird lays another egg at 68

While albatosses mate for life, they do take a new partner if their mate dies. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Polls were fought on state govt performance, not reflection on Modi govt: Rajnath

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates. (Photo: File)

'Semifinal' proves BJP is nowhere: Mamata Banerjee on poll results

The Trinamool Congress chief, who is currently in Delhi and holding meetings with opposition leaders, also said the trends indicated the outcome of the 2019 general elections. (photo: File)

Some connection between Lankesh, MM Kalburgi murder cases: K'taka police to SC

A bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Navin Sinha is hearing the matter related to the killing of the noted scholar and rationalist at Dharwad in 2015. (Photo: File)

Cong will form govt in Rajasthan; Rahul, MLAs will take call on CM post: Gehlot

'We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan,' Gehlot told PTI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Telangana poll result LIVE: KCR is back in state, in clean sweep

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission at all counting centres. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham