Ex-tycoon Vijay Mallya to take legal route to stay put

Bengaluru: Beleaguered, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya may not be extradited to India for at least a year despite a UK court ordering his extradition to India on Monday, said top official sources on condition of anonymity.

“Mallya will utilize all legal remedies he has on hand to stop his extradition to India. He has 14 days time to go in appeal before the High Court against the magistrate’s court order. That may take some time. Depending upon what the High Court verdict is either side will go in appeal against the order to the Supreme Court of UK. The State Secretary will finally sign the extradition order. The entire process may take a year considering the trial in the magistrate court took almost a year’s time,” said the officer.

Besides fighting his extradition to India in the higher courts in England, Mallya has another and bigger worry at hand. The case on whether to declare him a fugitive economic offender is being heard by a special court in Mumbai on a daily basis.