search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-tycoon Vijay Mallya to take legal route to stay put

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published Dec 11, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 2:01 am IST
The case on whether to declare him a fugitive economic offender is being heard by a special court in Mumbai on a daily basis.
Vijay Mallya
 Vijay Mallya

Bengaluru: Beleaguered, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya may not be extradited to India for at least a year despite a UK court ordering his extradition to India on Monday, said top official sources on condition of anonymity.  

“Mallya will utilize all legal remedies he has on hand to stop his extradition to India. He has 14 days time to go in appeal before the High Court against the magistrate’s court order. That may take some time. Depending upon what the High Court verdict is either side will go in appeal against the order to the Supreme Court of UK. The State Secretary will finally sign the extradition order. The entire process may take a year considering the trial in the magistrate court took almost a year’s time,” said the officer.

 

Besides fighting his extradition to India in the higher courts in England, Mallya has another and bigger worry at hand. The case on whether to declare him a fugitive economic offender is being heard by a special court in Mumbai on a daily basis.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, extradition
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
 

Mahindra Marazzo scores 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tt’s the fifth made-in-India car and first MPV to secure this safety rating.
 

Exposure to polluted air for a week can increase risk of miscarriage: study

Residents of cities across the globe are plagued by air pollution (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: 941 days and counting, Kaiga powers on

In a big boost to India’s nuclear energy programme the Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) - 1 of the Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) on Monday morning broke the world record by achieving 941 days of continuous operation, said the Department of Atomic Energy(DAE).

SFI, KSU rally in Calicut University

Calicut University

Tiger panic grips Peruvannamuzhi dam

The officials said that sanction has been received for installing close circuit television surveillance cameras in the region to spot the movement of any animal.

Hartal at Kallachi against dumping of waste

The hartal supporters take out a rally in Kallachi in Kozhikode on Monday

2 world class roads for Thiruvananthapuram

The footpath at Vellayambalam under renovation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham