search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress takes to Twitter, thanks people for choosing 'love over hate'

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in MP in a cliffhanger.
''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)
 ''Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours,' read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle. (Photo: PTi | File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hailed its good showing in assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states and thanked people for choosing "love over hate".

The Congress appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, which was trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger. "Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. This victory is yours," read a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle, with the hashtag 'CongressWinsBIG'.

 

In a shock result, a resurgent Congress ended Chief Minister Raman Singh's uninterrupted 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh and was on course to regain power in Rajasthan, where the BJP won all the 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

...
Tags: congress, assembly elections, chhattisgarh, madhya pradesh, rajasthan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 

beyerdynamic Aventho wireless review: For that discerning listener

One of the best wireless headphones out there.
 

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

Young Yasmine's older sister Farha uploaded the images to social media, detailing the family's terms and conditions for using the phone.
 

Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma PETA India's hottest vegetarians

‘It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian,’ says Aaryan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Worst electoral setbacks since 2014: Assembly losses make road ahead bumpier for BJP

It will take time but BJP will certainly evaluate as to what went wrong, he said on condition of anonymity. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Telangana has shown way to the whole nation: KCR after victory

‘Today, Telangana stands (as) a non-Congress, non-BJP state,’ TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said. (Photo: PTI)

Raman Singh resigns as Chhattisgarh CM, calls it 'moral responsibility'

Singh said the outcome of the polls will be discussed in the party to assess if there was anything lacking. (Photo: ANI)

It's 'beginning of end' of Modi-led NDA government: Amarinder Singh

Congratulating the party president as well as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Congress' impressive show in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Singh said the party had clearly revived under the 'dynamic leadership' of Rahul Gandhi.     (Photo: File)

Chhattisgarh election results: Congress makes inroads in central state

This time, the Congress also appeared to be making inroads in southern part of the state, where it was leading in four new seats besides retaining five that it won in 2013. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham