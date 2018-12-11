Cong will form govt in Rajasthan; Rahul, MLAs will take call on CM post: Gehlot

'We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan,' Gehlot told PTI. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said Tuesday that he was confident that his party will form the government in Rajasthan and decision on the chief minister's post will be taken by Rahul Gandhi.

He also credited Gandhi for the party's good performance in all the five states, including Rajasthan.

"We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan," Gehlot told PTI. Asked who will be CM, he said it will be decided by the party MLAs and the Congress president. Gehlot said Gandhi raised key issues concerning the people because of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "graph came down".

He also said that Gandhi first cornered Modi and Amit Shah in Gujarat and played issue-based politics.

The senior Congress leader said the Congress benefited as Gandhi raised issues concerning price rise, farmers, the Rafale issue on which Modi and the BJP did not have answers.