search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre 'deeply satisfied' with UK Court’s verdict on Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 10:16 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 10:17 am IST
MEA spokesperson said India will continue to work with British government for 'expeditious' implementation of the court order.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP | File)
 Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: India on Monday expressed “deep satisfaction” over the judgement of a UK court which ordered Vijay Mallya’s extradition after concluding that the “flashy billionaire” does have a case to answer in the Indian courts over substantial “misrepresentations” of his financial dealings.

Chief Magistrate of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Judge Emma Arbuthnot ordered Mallya’s extradition, in a major boost to India’s efforts to bring back the 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

 

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will continue to work with the British government for “expeditious” implementation of the court order.

“We express our deep satisfaction at the judgement and note that justice has been delivered today. We thank the UK authorities for their help in this matter,” Kumar said.

 “We will continue to work with the UK Government for expeditious implementation of today’s court order and early extradition of Mallya to India,” he added.

Delivering the verdict at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Arbuthnot said there is a prima facie case against Mallya and that she is satisfied that his human rights would not be infringed in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he is to be held on being extradited.

The court accepted the Indian government’s contention that because Mallya has such a “high profile”, his trial in India will be under great scrutiny and he will be able to raise with the court any overly prejudicial publicity.

Addressing the jail conditions, the judge expressed her satisfaction with the evidence provided by the Indian government, describing the video of Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail as an accurate portrayal of the conditions which will apply to Mallya. However, the court made a specific reference to special medical conditions being made available to the businessman, who is described as “far from healthy”.

The court also dismissed the defence’s attempts to dispute Indian prison conditions as a bar to his extradition on human rights grounds, saying the video of the Barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where Mallya would be held, “gives accurate portrayal and has been recently redecorated”.

...
Tags: vijay mallya, westminster magistrates’ court, raveesh kumar, uk government, arthur jail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

None too good: California nuns steal school funds for Vegas gambling

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said the missing money was discovered during a routine audit and it is believed the nuns had stolen the money over at least a decade. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

9 years after being flushed, woman's wedding ring reappears

A member of Somers Point's public works department remembered Stanton mentioning the ring about three years ago. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Drinking orange juice could slash risk of dementia by 50 per cent, says study

Lapses in memory, understanding and episodes of confusion can be early signs of brain decline which can ultimately lead to life-threatening dementia. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Australia vs India: Rishabh Pant equals world record of most catches in a Test; watch

Rishabh Pant Monday equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, snaring 11 in the first match against Australia while breaking the Indian mark. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How India ended 10-year win drought in Australia to win nail-biting 1st Test

India won their first Test on Australian soil in a decade Monday, bowling out the home side in a nail-biting finale to clinch the opening match of the series at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 

One week of bad air can raise risk of miscarriage by 16 per cent, says study

The study, conducted by the University of Utah, further added that even a brief period of pollution exposure can have dramatic effects on the body.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Would like to see Mallya 'face the music', says ex-Kingfisher employee

Shukla said, 'It sets things in motion, he has charges like siphoning and diverting funds. It's not just a case of repayment of money it also involves a lot of criminal deeds. He should face the music'. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

As counting underway, Cong workers perform 'havan' outside Rahul's home

The group sat with photos of Rahul Gandhi, his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, Madhya Pradesh leader Kamal Nath and Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Telangana poll result LIVE: KCR's party TRS races ahead in state

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Election Commission at all counting centres. (Photo: File)

Live election results: Congress leads Rajasthan, MP, C'garh; TRS takes Telangana

(Photo: ANI)

Congress confident of making comeback in MP after 15 years

Singh served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003. Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is hoping to make a comeback after the party lost the polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the central state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham