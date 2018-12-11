search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP HQ in Delhi look deserted, Congress workers celebrate at theirs

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2018, 4:30 pm IST
BJP workers did not turn up at HQ on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, even as celebrations broke out at Cong HQ on Akbar Road.
Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: ANI | twitter)
New Delhi: The BJP headquarters in Delhi wore a relatively deserted look on Tuesday, even as Congress workers celebrated their party's good show in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at its headquarters here.

The Delhi Police erected barricades near the BJP headquarters at ITO here in the morning as a precautionary measure to manage crowd, expecting the arrival of party workers following the results of assembly polls in five states.

 

However, BJP workers did not turn up at party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, even as celebrations broke out at Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh.

The party is likely to get an absolute majority in Chhattisgarh and is reaching the simple majority mark in Rajasthan while going neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, according to trends on the Election Commission website. The BJP is in power in all three Hindi heartland states.

