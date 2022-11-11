SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found at Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi till further orders.

The court also allowed Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi district judge for consolidation of lawsuit on Gyanvapi row.

It asked Hindu parties to reply in three weeks to plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee challenging HC order on appointment of survey commissioner.

The top court, on May 17, had passed an interim order directing protection of the area inside Gyanvapi premises at Varanasi, which was to expire on November 12.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed to set up a bench to hear the Gyanvapi Kashi Vishwanath case in which the Hindu side has sought extension of an order by which protection of an area where a "Shivling" was found in Gyanvapi premises was ordered.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for some Hindu devotees.

