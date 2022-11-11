PM, CM arrive in Vizag for Saturday’s public meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan upon his arrival at INS Dega Airport in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo By Arrangement)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the city from Madurai aboard a defence aircraft on Friday evening after completing his Tamil Nadu tour. The flight was delayed by 42 minutes due to rain at Madurai airport. It was originally scheduled to land at 7.25 pm.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan welcomed the Prime Minister at the Dega airport. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced his Cabinet colleagues from north coastal AP to the PM.

The PM was welcomed into the city by a large crowd of BJP activists, leaders and others, who participated in a kilometer-long procession styled as Sobha Yatra. The PM was received at Maruti circle. From there, he headed for the government guest house Chola of the Eastern Naval Command.

A large number of people took part in the Shobha Yatra to have a glimpse of the PM, who was seated in his car forming part of the special convoy that was escorted by the Special Protection Group (SPG). Modi waved at the people from inside the car. BJP state president Somu Veerraju accompanied the PM in the convoy.

After receiving the PM, the governor went to a private hotel for the night’s stay while the CM left for the Vizag Port’s guest house.

After reaching the guest house, the Prime Minister had a brief meeting with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar for about 15 minutes.

BJP leader CM Ramesh told the media that the PM was planning to hold a meeting with the state BJP core committee, but Pawan was given a chance to meet him by altering the PM’s original schedule for the evening.

A senior politician told Deccan Chronicle, "This day will go down in the history of Visakhapatnam as an important day. Modi, Jagan and Pawan stayed overnight in the city the same day. This is the first visit of the PM and of Jagan staying overnight in the city."

The PM would attend the launch of projects worth Rs. 15,000 crore in AU Engineering College grounds at 10.20am on Saturday. He will be flanked by the chief minister and Governor on the stage. The public meeting would be attended by around three lakh people from 34 assembly segments of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, BJP leaders said.

Security was tight all over the city and more so at specific places on Friday night. Nearly 7000 police personnel were pressed into service in a five-km radius, which was controlled by the SPG from Friday till the time the PM takes off from the city at 12.05pm on Saturday.