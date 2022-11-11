  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2022 KTR to lead team to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR to lead team to Munugode on Nov. 14 to review development works

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will lead a team of ministers to Munugode Assembly constituency on November 14 to review development of the constituency as promised during the recent bypolls. He will be accompanied by ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar.

Initially, the meeting was proposed for November 11 but it was subsequently postponed to November 14. The team will have a day-long meeting with all concerned officials to identify the short, medium and long term needs of the constituency in terms of launching development programmes and welfare schemes, assess the funds required for the purpose, devise a timeline for execution of works and release of funds. There is also a proposal to announce one IIIT in Munugode.

Rama Rao, who campaigned extensively in the recent Munugode bypoll, had promised to adopt the constituency if voters elect TRS candidate. He assured all-round development of the constituency in the remaining 14 months tenure of the TRS government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had on October 30 promised to take up the pending projects in Munugode within two weeks of TRS victory in the bypoll. Local TRS leaders submitted a wish list to the Chief Minister seeking community halls, a 100-bed hospital and roads, which he promised to announce within two weeks.

With TRS winning the Munugode seat, Rama Rao has decided to make his first visit to Munugode with a team of ministers to devise an action plan for the development of the constituency and fulfill promises made to Munugode people.

...
Tags: munugode, k.t. rama rao, g. jagadish reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Latest From Nation

The new Telangana Secretariat (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

New Secretariat to free land parcels in govt buildings, help TS mop up revenue

Nanda Kishore Chintala, a resident says that rasta-rokos were held to put pressure on the officials to expedite the work (Photo by arrangement)

Sluggish work progress at Shamshabad flyover creates monster traffic jams

PM to dedicate RFCL unit to nation (Photo: PTI)

Confrontation not good for state, BJP tells KCR ahead of Modi’s visit

File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh

Lokesh to embark on year-long Padayatra from Jan 27



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Millers buy more paddy from farmers than Telangana govt

In a file photograph, labourers can be seen packing paddy grains in bags. (Photo: PTI)

SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Image: PTI)

BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi after inauguration of nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru on Friday. (Image: DC)

Modi flags off first Vande Bharat Express in south India

A file photo of Vande Bharat. (Photo: DC)

Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to CVC and anti-corruption agencies

rime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch of 'Complaint Management System' portal of Central Vigilance Commission during Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->