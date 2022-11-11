KTR to lead team to Munugode on Nov. 14 to review development works

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao will lead a team of ministers to Munugode Assembly constituency on November 14 to review development of the constituency as promised during the recent bypolls. He will be accompanied by ministers T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar.

Initially, the meeting was proposed for November 11 but it was subsequently postponed to November 14. The team will have a day-long meeting with all concerned officials to identify the short, medium and long term needs of the constituency in terms of launching development programmes and welfare schemes, assess the funds required for the purpose, devise a timeline for execution of works and release of funds. There is also a proposal to announce one IIIT in Munugode.

Rama Rao, who campaigned extensively in the recent Munugode bypoll, had promised to adopt the constituency if voters elect TRS candidate. He assured all-round development of the constituency in the remaining 14 months tenure of the TRS government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had on October 30 promised to take up the pending projects in Munugode within two weeks of TRS victory in the bypoll. Local TRS leaders submitted a wish list to the Chief Minister seeking community halls, a 100-bed hospital and roads, which he promised to announce within two weeks.

With TRS winning the Munugode seat, Rama Rao has decided to make his first visit to Munugode with a team of ministers to devise an action plan for the development of the constituency and fulfill promises made to Munugode people.