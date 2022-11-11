  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2022 Govt believes in spe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 11, 2022, 10:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 10:42 pm IST
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting after the inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling of 108 feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhau Kempegowda, called 'Statue of Prosperity', in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting after the inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling of 108 feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhau Kempegowda, called 'Statue of Prosperity', in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said unlike previous regimes, his government believes speed as India's aspiration and scale as its strength.

He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure of the country needs to be strengthened, for India's advancement.

"Whether it is governance or developing a physical and digital infrastructure, India is working on a different level. The world is admiring the strides India has made in the digital payments system, was it thinkable eight years ago?" Modi said.

Addressing a mega public event here, he said, all these things including Made in India and 5G technology were beyond imagination before 2014.

"The reason for this is that the then governments had old thinking. Earlier governments believed speed is a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed the notion, we believe speed as India's aspiration and scale as India's strength," he added.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda and inaugurating terminal 2 of the international airport near here.

Speaking about the feeling of trust towards India for investment across the globe, the Prime Minister said, Karnataka is also reaping its benefits.

Amid COVID globally, during the last three years, Karnataka has attracted about Rs four lakh crore investment, and last year the state stood first in attracting FDIs, he said.

Listing various achievements of Karnataka, including in IT, BT, defence manufacturing, space technology and electric vehicle manufacturing among others, he said, the State is progressing with the strength of "double engine..."

Modi further said, in the whole world India is known for start-ups and Bengaluru has a huge role in strengthening this identity of the country.

"Start-up is not just a company, it is an emotion to do something new, to think differently. Start-up is a belief to resolve the challenges that are before the country. Bengaluru represents start-up spirit, which puts India in a separate league," he said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, BJP legislators, officials, among others were present at the public event.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha premises. He also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station here.

Speaking about the 'Vande Bharat Express', which he flagged off here on Friday, he said, it is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

"It is not just a train, but an identity of a new India, and a glimpse of how Indian trains will be during the 21st century," he said.

Stating that in the next 8-10 years his government targets transformation of Indian railways, he further said, more than 400 Vande Bharat trains, Vistadome coaches, will become the new identity of Indian railways.

Dedicated freight corridors for goods trains will increase the pace of transportation and save time, he said, as he highlighted the modernisation of Railway stations across the country, including in the state.

For a developed India, connectivity between cities is important, and it is the demand of time that air connectivity is expanded, Modi said, the country is the fastest growing market for air travel, and as the nation progresses the number of passengers are also increasing.

Before 2014, the country had about 70 airports and their number has now doubled to more than 140, he said.

The Prime Minister said the effort will be to see to it that Bengaluru progress in the path that its founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda had imagined.

He recalled Kempegowda's planning for development of settlement in Bengaluru with commerce, culture and convenience as its core, and said, its benefits are being reaped even today.

"Petes (markets) he had planned is even today Bengaluru's commercial lifeline." Bengaluru is an "international city" and we have to make it prosperous with modern infrastructure, while preserving its heritage, he added.

Earlier today, Modi unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, which is the "first and the tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per the 'World Book of Records'.

...
Tags: narendra modi, made in india, 5g technology, kempegowda
Location: India, Karnataka


Related Stories

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have answers to today's challenges, says Modi
BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

Latest From Nation

K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KTR to lead team to Munugode on Nov. 14 to review development works

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan upon his arrival at INS Dega Airport in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo By Arrangement)

PM, CM arrive in Vizag for Saturday’s public meet

Communists were a major force in undivided Andhra Pradesh decades ago and their decline and erosion of mass support were steady. (Representational Image/DC)

Left plans ties with TRS to enter next TS assembly

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other key infrastructural projects on the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

PM to unveil Bhadrachalam road to Sattupalli railway line on Saturday



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Image: PTI)

BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi after inauguration of nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru on Friday. (Image: DC)

Modi flags off first Vande Bharat Express in south India

A file photo of Vande Bharat. (Photo: DC)

Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to CVC and anti-corruption agencies

rime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch of 'Complaint Management System' portal of Central Vigilance Commission during Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Copyright violation: Court asks Twitter to block Cong, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, former minister Dr. J Geeta Reddy and activist Prashant Bhushan at Rampur, Medak. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->