BJP doubled air connectivity in India, says Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Nov 11, 2022, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2022, 3:02 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi after inauguration of nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru on Friday. (Image: DC)
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid stress on increasing air connectivity in the country to enhance potential business opportunities and also job opportunities.

Stating that Karnataka has been benefited by the power of “double engine” governments having the BJP in power both the state and the Centre, Modi said the country had only 70 airports before 2014 (before BJP came to power at the Centre), and after eight years it has now reached more than 140 airports."

With the increase in airports in the country, Modi said “It has increased the potentialities of business opportunities and also job opportunities.”

The Prime Minister was speaking after unveiling the 108-foot bronze statue named as “Statue of Prospreity” dedicated to nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru city, in Devanahalli near Bengaluru.

Modi ascended the stage along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to a loud cheer from the gathering.  He greeted the gathering in Kannada with “Samstha Kannadigarige Ananthanatha Dhynavadagalu” (Many salutations to all Kannadigas).

Attributing that his government has given impetus for the setting-up of airports in the country, Modi said air travel is fastest growing and India is the one of the fastest growing countries where more passengers are increasing day by day.

Stating that air connectivity is vitally important between cities of the country, Modi said “More airports have to be developed and existing airports have to be expanded.”

He told the gathering that previous governments, in an oblique to Congress led United Progressive Alliance government, revolved around “old ideas” but his government’s approach is on giving impetus to “speed.”

Modi lauded Bengaluru for being a major spot for “Start-Up” initiatives in the world and has taken the country to another league. He cited that Vande Bharat Express train has given new identification for the country and attributed it to the “youth spirit of Bengaluru.”

Having launched Vande Bharat Express trains, Modi said the country is fast moving and in the next 8-10 years, Indian Railways will have a newer recognition.

Lauding Bengaluru, Modi said even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the place could attract about 4 lakh crore investments in the last three years and also stood first in the country in drawing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

"It is not only the Information Technology sector which has been drawing investments in Bengaluru but sectors such as bio-technology, defense manufacturing units among others,” Modi said.

Modi assured to give a boost to infrastructure development as well.

Earlier in his speech, CM Basavaraj Bommai lauded Modi for his programmes in making the economy stronger particularly when the world is facing recession and the country is going ahead stronger and “taking the country to a greater heights.”

Tags: karnataka, bharatiya janata party (bjp), air connectivity
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


