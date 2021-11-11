Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2021 Telangana govt in ti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana govt in tight spot over claims for Covid ex-gratia

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 3:36 pm IST
The moot question is how many people died of Covid-19 but not mentioned it as the cause of death in their certificates
Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)
 Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD:  It seems both the state government and the kin of people who succumbed to Covid-19 are in the horns of dilemma over Rs 50,000 each ex-gratia amount to be distributed among the eligible.

Guidelines have been issued by the state revenue department about the amount to be given to the relatives of those who died of Covid-19, but there is confusion over the actual number of Covid deaths. There are 3,967 deaths recorded officially in the state till November 10. Of these, 44.31 per cent are due to Covid-19 and 55.69 per cent are due to co-morbid conditions according to the state medical bulletin.

 

Though the number of deaths due to the pandemic is only 3,967 according to official data, the question remains if the government would consider the claims of many others that are not shown in the records as it might increase the number of actual deaths in the state.

Going by the records of municipal corporations, it has been noted that in 2020, there was a 54 per cent increase in issuing of death certificates in the state. Between 2018 and 2019, death certificates issued by municipal corporations varied from 16 to 20 per cent.

During the pandemic, there was a huge rise in the number of deaths and in most of these cases, death certificates recorded the causes of death as heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other ailments. As Covid-19 deaths were considered as a social stigma, relatives of many deceased persons did not want Covid-19 as the reason for the deaths to be mentioned in certificates as it created issues in burial and cremation.

 

The funds are to be issued from the State Disaster Response Fund. The district collectors will approve the claims and Aadhaar-linked direct benefit transfer procedure is to be followed.

The guidelines state that those who want to avail the ex-gratia must apply online and the district collector must approve the claim and disburse the amount within 30 days.

Those who apply online have to submit the death certificates, hospital records and details of the kin claiming the amount.

But the moot question is how many people died of Covid-19 but not mentioned it as the cause of death in their certificates. Officially, the number of deaths is only 3,967 and will the government consider the claims of others and increase the number of deaths in the state.

 

Sai Mani Varun, a petitioner in the High Court seeking post mortem on the bodies of those who died of Covid-19 says, "With testing of dead bodies is not allowed, it is a challenge as the real beneficiaries will not be able to claim the ex gratia. The death certificates have a different ailment as cause of death."

Another important factor is whether these district committees will increase the number of deaths and will show an overall increase in Covid-19 deaths in the state.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid ex-gratia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin released on Thursday, Puducherry and areas nearby are expected to witness high-speed winds and very heavy rainfall.(AFP)

Amid continued heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Puducherry

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: PTI/File)

AAP demands case against Kangana for her 'real freedom for India' remark

A medic takes the swab of a person for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

No new variant of COVID-19 detected in Bengaluru, says Karnataka health secretary

UDF legislators led by V. D. Satheeshan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, arrive at the Assembly on bicycles to protest against the state government's refusal to slash sales tax on fuel, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

Fuel price hike: UDF takes out cycle rally to Kerala Assembly; boycotts proceedings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, 7 other nations adopt Delhi Declaration, stress on forming govt in Afghanistan

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Jammu orders demolition of ex-J&K deputy CM Nirmal's illegally built house

Mr Singh was deputy CM twice in PDP-BJP coalition governments and was also later Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Assembly. (PTI)

Mandaviya to meet state health ministers on strengthening of COVID vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions

Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->