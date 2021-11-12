Start evacuations in flood areas, set up helpline numbers: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors of Nellore and Chittoor districts to be on high alert in the wake of heavy rains and asked them to take all measures to help people, who are affected by the rains.

During a video conference with the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Kadapa districts on heavy rains, the Chief Minister asked officials to be vigilant and review the situation from time to time in wake of the stormy weather.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide Rs 1,000 to every victim as relief and get relief camps ready for the people from inundated areas.

He also asked the officials to seek the assistance of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams. He also ordered the authorities to set up a phone number for the flood victims and coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to ensure uninterrupted medical services and power and drinking water supply.