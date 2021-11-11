Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2021 No new variant of CO ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No new variant of COVID-19 detected in Bengaluru, says Karnataka health secretary

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2021, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 3:51 pm IST
On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 328 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours
A medic takes the swab of a person for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 A medic takes the swab of a person for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Secretary D. Randeep said no new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Bengaluru.

Talking to ANI, the state health secretary said, "No new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Bengaluru recently. The number of deaths in the state has risen to 9. It could be due to late reporting of deaths by some hospitals."

 

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 328 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin.

During the same duration, 247 people recovered from the infection while nine people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active COVID-19 cases to 8,027.

...
Tags: karnataka covid update, karnataka covid-19 cases
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin released on Thursday, Puducherry and areas nearby are expected to witness high-speed winds and very heavy rainfall.(AFP)

Amid continued heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Puducherry

Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Photo: PTI/File)

AAP demands case against Kangana for her 'real freedom for India' remark

Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt in tight spot over claims for Covid ex-gratia

UDF legislators led by V. D. Satheeshan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, arrive at the Assembly on bicycles to protest against the state government's refusal to slash sales tax on fuel, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

Fuel price hike: UDF takes out cycle rally to Kerala Assembly; boycotts proceedings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, 7 other nations adopt Delhi Declaration, stress on forming govt in Afghanistan

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Jammu orders demolition of ex-J&K deputy CM Nirmal's illegally built house

Mr Singh was deputy CM twice in PDP-BJP coalition governments and was also later Speaker of the erstwhile J&K Assembly. (PTI)

Mandaviya to meet state health ministers on strengthening of COVID vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

Smog covers Delhi-NCR; air quality severe amid unhelpful meteorological conditions

Commuters drive along a street under heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Women unsafe in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI file Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->