Complaints filed against Salman Khurshid for allegedly defaming Hinduism in his book

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:16 pm IST
The complaint alleges that in his new book Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram
Salman Khurshid. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid is facing legal issues with the release of his book, 'Sunrise over Ayodhya--Nationhood in our times'. Two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid.

 

The complaint alleges that in his new book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times', which is primarily based on Ayodhya verdict and was released last week, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

Khurshid stated in his new book - "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," the complaint said.

 

"This reflects the true mindset of Congress as they try to legitimize the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus. His statement printed in his book is itself self-explanatory and clearly discloses his commission of the cognizable offence. The language, intention of the said book authored by the alleged accused, is an open case of sedition, conspiracy to wage the war against India, promoting enmity between Hindus-Muslims, etc," Garg's complaint said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint said that the statement published in the said book is not only instigating and provoking but also stirring emotions among followers of the Hindu religion.

 

Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence. The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups. It is a quite aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about society. The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive, Jindal's complaint read.

 

The accused by making the above-cited statement in his book has committed offences under Sections153,153A, 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are cognizable offences and very serious, the lawyer's complaint stated.

