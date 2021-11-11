IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in six districs of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chennai said that extremely heavy to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in six districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai. The Depression will cross between north Tamil Nadu and south around Chennai by Thursday evening," IMD Chennai's Deputy Director-General S. Balachandran told ANI.

He further said that strong winds will prevail and "extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in six districts".

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in the city.

Incessant rain caused water-logging in several parts of Chennai including the areas of Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road due to heavy rainfall.

The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), depression would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

"Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of November 11, 2021," IMD said.

The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

"Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," said DRM, Chennai.