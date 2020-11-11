The Indian Premier League 2020

I&B ministry to oversee news, films, audiovisual content on online platforms

Published Nov 11, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting now has power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents available on online
New Delhi: The government has brought films, audiovisuals, news and current affairs content on online platforms under the domain of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday night, content made available by online providers such as Netflix will also come under the ministry.

 

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 and it will come into effect immediately.

With this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has the power to regulate policies related to news, audio, visual contents and films available on online platforms.

These rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Three Hundred and Fifty Seventh Amendment Rules, 2020. They shall come into force at once.

 

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading 'MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING (SOOCHANA AUR PRASARAN MANTRALAYA)' after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely:- VA. DIGITAL/ONLINE MEDIA. 22A. Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers. 22B. News and current affairs content on online platforms, it said.

