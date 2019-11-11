Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Will wait and watch: ...
Will wait and watch: NCP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Nov 11, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:26 am IST
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Sena should decide and make an announcement that they are breaking ties.
Sharad Pawar
 Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: In order to get support for formation of the next government in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena would have to break away from the BJP-led NDA before thinking of support from NCP.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Sena should decide and make an announcement that they are breaking ties. "Unless it leaves the NDA, we will wait and watch the developments. The Sena needs to ask its minister to resign from the Union government. Besides this, we have not received any proposal from the Sena," said Mr Malik.

 

He further added, “Before extending support, the Sena-led government should decide on the core areas of work and functioning (in Maharashtra).” The NCP said that it would also take Congress in confidence

The NCP will be organising a meeting of newly-elected legislators on Tuesday to discuss the issues. A final call verdict would be given after the meeting on whether the NCP would extend support to Sena or not, the NCP leader added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday met the party’s newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met some of his party leaders in Mumbai.

Mr Kharge also met the MLAs informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take over government formation in Maharashtra. It is being said that he will then convey the sentiments of the legislators.

