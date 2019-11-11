Why is Advani not punished: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: A day after a highly publicised critique of the Ayodhya judgment, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked why BJP leader L.K. Advani and others were being not punished if the demolition of the Babri Masjid was illegal as per the Supreme Court.

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday night, Mr Owaisi said, “If Babri Masjid was legal then why was it (land) handed over to those who demolished it? If it was illegal then why is the case going on? If it is legal then give it to me.”

He said he was not satisfied with this judgment. “Babri Masjid is my legal right. I am fighting for the masjid and not the land,” Mr Owaisi said, according to PTI.

On Sunday, Mr Owaisi continued his criticism of the judgment with his posts on Twitter. “...what does a Muslim see today? That there stood a mosque, for so many years, which has been demolished. Now the court is allowing a building to come up on that site, on an alleged finding that the land belonged to Ram Lalla.”

“We are being insulted by giving (alternate) land. Don’t treat us like beggars... We are respectable citizens of India. The fight is for legal right,” Mr Owaisi said in another post.

“... we asked for justice, not charity. If your house is demolished and you go to an arbitrator, whether the house should be given to you or not. Should it be given to the demolisher,” he asked while reiterating that he was not satisfied with the judgment.

Claiming that even today BJP and RSS have a list of several mosques which they want to “transform,” Mr Owaisi said they (Muslims) should fight for the Masjid. He also questioned the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party on their “silence” over the apex court judgment.

Asserting that he would inform the coming generations of the Babri Masjid demolition, Mr Owaisi urged youngsters of the community to take part in politics and support his party.

Owaisi unable to digest celebrations: K Laxman

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman on Sunday slammed Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for stating that the Muslims do not require government land as charity for the construction of a masjid in Ayodhya city.

He also indirectly criticised the Telangana Rashtra Samiti for not responding to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Babri Masjid land dispute.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that the Owaisi brothers take government land for their own hospitals and colleges but they want to refuse land for the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

He said that Mr Owaisi does not know the world as he is confined to Darussalam and doesn’t respect the courts.

Dr Laxman called the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Babri Masjid a “historical judgment”, and said that November 9, 2019 will be “written in golden words in history”.

He said Mr Owaisi was unable to digest the fact that “the entire country, irrespective of religion has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict”.

Referring to the RTC strike, Dr Laxman said that the strike will become the “death rope” for the K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s government.