Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 What did Amarinder S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

What did Amarinder Singh and Imran Khan discuss during bus ride to Kartarpur Sahib?

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 9:23 am IST
The bus ride lasted less than 5 minutes, but, an intriguing topic broke the ice between Imran and Amarinder.
During the short journey, Singh told Khan that he had seen the Pakistani prime minister play in his cricketing days. (Photo: Screengrab)
 During the short journey, Singh told Khan that he had seen the Pakistani prime minister play in his cricketing days. (Photo: Screengrab)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday had a five-minute bus ride with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara during which the two discussed cricket and Singh recalled how Khan's uncle played cricket for Patiala and India under his father's captaincy in 1934-35.

Singh who was part of the first 'jatha' that went to pay obeisance at historic Gurdwara, shared the five-minute bus ride with Khan after he was received by the Pakistan premier and his foreign minister at the Zero Point of the International Border of the Kartarpur corridor.

 

Kartarpur Corridor was the focal point of the connect between Imran Khan, who was also Pakistan cricket team's captain once, and Amarinder Singh when they met on Saturday, said an official statement from the Punjab Chief Minister's Office.

"But there was another, equally interesting, subject of common interest they discovered and talked about during the short bus ride from the Pak side of the Zero Line to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara," the statement added.

"Cricket, of course, is always a common thread between every Indian and Pakistani," the statement said.

"It bonds as well as it fires passions between the two sides. But this bus ride was one of bonding, with Captain Amarinder Singh helping Imran (Khan) discover a special connect between their families, even though the two had not met before and did not know each other personally," it said.

During the short journey, Singh told Khan that he had seen the Pakistani prime minister play in his cricketing days.

The cricketing connect, however, went deeper, the chief minister recalled.

"During his conversation with Imran, Captain Amarinder told the latter that his uncle, Jahangir Khan had played for Patiala, along with Mohd Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali).

"These seven players were part of the team captained by Captain Amarinder''s father, Maharaja Yadvinder Singh (the ruler of the erstwhile Patiala state) in 1934-35, for India and for Patiala - a fascinating bit of information that Imran enjoyed hearing from the Chief Minister".

Imran Khan's uncle Jahangir Khan was married to Pakistan PM's maternal aunt Mubarak and was a cricketer during the British era, the statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, putting the historical links in perspective.

"The bus ride lasted less than five minutes, but, thanks to the cricket, it was enough to break the ice between Imran and Captain Amarinder," it said.

Incidentally, Amarinder Singh shared the bus ride with Pakistan PM along with his bete-noire and former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu. Also present on the bus was Pakistan's foreign minister.

Amarinder hoped "the journey through Kartarpur Corridor, which culminated for him in the realisation of a cherished dream, would continue in the future to build a stronger connect between the two countries - one that is as powerful as cricket," which he hoped the two sides will try to play in the true spirit of the sport in future.

The Punjab chief minister was part of the first batch of over 550 Indian pilgrims who entered Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor, which was thrown open days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Indian section of the Kartarpur Corridor and flagged of the first group of pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The portion of the Corridor falling on the Pakistani side was thrown open by the neighbouring nation's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, amarinder singh, imran khan, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the government of

'Afraid of truth': Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at BJP govt over farmers' suicide

Nirupam, however, contradicted his statement and tweeted,

'Disastrous move': Nirupam cautions Cong-NCP against tie-up with Sena

Addressing a public meeting here, the AIMIM president said,

If Babri Masjid was illegal, why Advani is being tried, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Post Ayodhya verdict, NSA Ajit Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Post Ayodhya verdict, NSA Ajit Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Why stay in false environment?: Sena's Arvind Sawant quits as Union Minister

(Photo: Twitter)

T N Seshan, ex-CEC known for reforming Indian poll process, dies

He had been largely confined to his home here for the past several years due to his old age. (Photo: File)

People happy to break rules for parking

The 18-feet approach road to the community having more than150 apartments is always blocked due to the unauthorised parking of cars from a workshop on Hitec City Road, near Thumukunta lake.

Tamil Nadu scripts history in higher education: Edappadi K Palanisami

Krishnagiri Collector welcoming Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham