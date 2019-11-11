Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 'What can I say ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'What can I say?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar avoids question on Shiv Sena leaving NDA

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Nitish Kumar is running the government in Bihar with the support of BJP.
Kumar, who is the president of Janata Dal (U) and a part of the NDA coalition, had earlier refused to be part of the government at the Centre over 'proportional representation' in cabinet. (Photo: ANI)
Patna: "What can I say in this?" said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday as Shiv Sena exited the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Centre following differences over government formation in Maharashtra.

He was responding to a question on the Shiv Sena-BJP tussle in Maharashtra after which Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from his ministerial post at the Centre.

 

Kumar, who is the president of Janata Dal (U) and a part of the NDA coalition, had earlier refused to be part of the government at the Centre over "proportional representation" in Cabinet.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that his party may go with Congress and NCP stating that BJP is not following rotational chief ministers formula.

He also took a jibe a Nitish Kumar. "In Bihar, Nitish Kumar was also giving 'BJP hatao' slogan...," he said.

Nitish Kumar is running the government in Bihar with the support of BJP.

He had earlier quit NDA ahead of 2015 Bihar Assembly polls later but later joined the alliance after breaking ties with Lalu Prasad-led RJD and the Congress in 2017.

 

...
