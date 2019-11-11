TN Seshan, who took on politicians, dead

Chennai: Former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, the man behind India’s electoral reforms, is no more.

He passed away on Sunday at 9.30 pm at a home in Chennai. He was 86.

Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan was appointed CEC on December 12, 1990. He is widely credited for ushering in electoral reforms which altered the face of Indian elections. Implementing the Model Code of Conduct, laying down a list of do’s and don’ts for leaders and political parties ahead of elections, was among his numerous reforms. He was also credited for ending malpractices and bringing transparency to the electoral process.

Former CEC S.Y. Quraishi, successor of Seshan, took to Twitter to condole his death. “Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul,” he tweeted.

Seshan suffered a cardiac arrest, his family said.

Born in Palakkad district of Kerala, the 1955 batch IAS officer served as the 10th CEC of India between 1990 and 1996. He won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for government service in 1996.

In 1994, as Election Commissioner, he had asked the then Prime Minister to remove two of his sitting Cabinet ministers — then welfare minister Sitaram Kesari and food minister Kalpnath Rai — stating that they were involved in influencing the voters and violating the model code of conduct that was in place ahead of the elections. In 1997, Seshan had unsuccessfully contested the Presidential election against K.R. Narayanan.

“Saddened to know about the demise of T.N. Seshan, a stalwart for free and fair elections. His legendary contribution to democracy will be always remembered. My condolences to his family and many admirers,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Seshan a true legend. “Saddened by the demise of Shri TN Seshan. He was a true legend. His contribution towards election reforms will be the guiding light for years to come. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Mr Seshan was a pillar of India's democracy.

“Sad that former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at Victoria College, Palakkad. A courageous and crusty boss who asserted the Election Commission's autonomy and authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy," he tweeted.