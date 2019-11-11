Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 It is good education ...
Nation, Current Affairs

It is good education: Jagan slams VP, TDP chief over 'English medium' taunt

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
State govt recently issued an order giving permission to Commissioner of School Education to convert all govt schools into English medium.
The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times. (Photo: File)
 The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday slammed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for speaking against the state government's bid to convert all government schools into English medium from the next academic year.

"I ask Chandrababu Naidu, sir, in which medium did your son study? In what medium your grandson is going to study? I ask the same to Venkaiah Naidu and cinema actor Pawan Kalyan," Reddy said at an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of the country's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

 

The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times.

"Our children in poverty should also get educated and flourish. For that, they should study in English medium schools. Today we are competing with the world. Anybody wants to get a job, he must learn English. Without English one cannot compete with the world," Reddy said.

"I am striving for our children to get good studies, our children should study in English medium schools, all our schools should be in English medium," he added.

Reddy said that he was wondering whether the state will or will not develop faster if the schools are converted into English medium so children can study in English in government schools.

"Some voices were raised against the decision. They asked questions like why the English medium for the poor and is Telugu medium not enough for them? People like Chandrababu Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan asked these questions," Reddy said.

The state government had recently issued a government order giving permission to the Commissioner of School Education to convert all government, Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP), and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, venkaiah naidu, english medium, pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played very active role. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, 'Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Irreplacable -- a true reformer': Leaders condole former CEC TN Seshan's demise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)

India has potential to become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

He had earlier served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India in 1989. In 1996, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award. (Photo: Twitter)

T N Seshan: A strict and bold man, known for cleaning up India's electoral system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T N Seshan: A strict and bold man, known for cleaning up India's electoral system

He had earlier served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India in 1989. In 1996, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress leaders meet ahead of K'taka bypolls; 'BJP govt weak,' says Gundu Rao

Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Rahman Khan, Eshwar Khandre, KH Muniyappa, Saleem Ahmad and MM Pallam Raju. (Photo: ANI)

'What can I say?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar avoids question on Shiv Sena leaving NDA

Kumar, who is the president of Janata Dal (U) and a part of the NDA coalition, had earlier refused to be part of the government at the Centre over 'proportional representation' in cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Army hasn't granted disability pension this year for lifestyle diseases: Sources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat and his team in the Army Headquarters have been working towards encouraging personnel to remain physically fit till the end of their careers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

‘I’m very proud of you Delhi. We’ve won battle against dengue’: Arvind Kejriwal

In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham