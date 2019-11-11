'Rivals' Congress, NCP may prop up Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra

In phone call to Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray seeks Congress' support to Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra, according to sources (Photo: FIle | ANI)

New Delhi: Shiv Sena may take the reins to form government in Maharashtra with support from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress according to sources, NDTV reported.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had a brief telephonic conversation on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported.

Uddhav Thackeray sought Congress' support to Shiv Sena to form govt in Maharashtra according to sources, news agency PTI reported.

She also spoke to some party MLAs from Maharashtra who are lodged in a Jaipur hotel.

The talks have been going on between the parties amid the ongoing tussle in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, party president Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of the top leaders of her party at her residence, sources said, amid indications that the legislators were not in favour of fresh elections in the state.

Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial. The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim.

