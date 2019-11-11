Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Lit butts spark 1,50 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lit butts spark 1,500 fire mishaps in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Careless smokers blamed for 22,126 fire accidents in state.
The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department’s records show over 1,500 fire accidents that broke out in the city due to a carelessly put out cigarette.
 The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department’s records show over 1,500 fire accidents that broke out in the city due to a carelessly put out cigarette.

Hyderabad: Irresponsibly stubbing out cigarettes is the leading cause of most fire-accidents in the city. As it turns out, smoking is not just harmful for one’s health, it is also a fire hazard waiting to happen.

The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department’s records show over 1,500 fire accidents that broke out in the city due to a carelessly put out cigarette. The most recent case was that of a bus that was ablaze at the Kukatpally metro station on Saturday.

 

From 2014 to 2018 careless smoking has taken the lion’s share of fire accidents in the state. While there were 14,077 fire accidents due to electrical malfunction, 22,126 fires broke out due to careless smoking.

“There has been a rise in the number of fire accidents due to smoking,” C Lakshmi Prasad, director in charge of the department said. People who smoke do not fully stub the cigarette out and the burning tip ends up close to a garbage pile or paper, which catches fire very easily.”

Even in Saturday’s incident at Kukatpally metro station, the investigating officers claim to have found a cigarette stub near the bus which they suspect to be the cause of the fire.

That this happened despite a ban on public smoking is what perturbs officials even more.

“The rise in such fire accidents only shows the attitude of the people when it comes to smoking in public,” an official said. “Fires of this particular origin are easy to avoid, if people begin smoking in designated areas and stub the cigarettes out before it ignites any flammable substance.”

...
Tags: cigarettes


Latest From Nation

Sayyam Gulati

KPL match-fixing scam: CCB arrests another bookie

M.K. Stalin.

Centre turning Kashmir into a ‘huge prison’: DMK

US political scientist and security expert Christine Fair

Mothers play a crucial role in LeT recruitment: Christine Fair

Members of the National Federation of the Blind of Karnataka interacting with visually impaired people (Photo: DC)

NFB: Striving to reach and serve the visually challenged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Cong chief to BJP

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham