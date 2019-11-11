'Irreplacable -- a true reformer': Leaders condole former CEC TN Seshan's demise

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, 'Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.' (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan who breathed his last in Chennai following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night. Here are the reactions:

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, "Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.''

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of former CEC TN Seshan.

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner, Shri T N Seshan Ji. He played a transformative role in reforming and strengthening India's electoral institution. The nation will always remember him as a true torchbearer of democracy. My prayers are with his family," tweeted Shah.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, too, on Monday expressed her condolences.

"Seshan was a seasoned civil servant who went up to serve as the Cabinet Secretary. He will always be remembered for strengthening the Election Commission of India and pioneering many far-reaching electoral reforms," she said in a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Seshan was one of the election commissioners, who were "impartial, respected, brave and feared."

"Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri #TNSeshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing," Rahul tweeted.

DMK chief MK Stalin termed TN Seshan's demise as an irreparable loss.

"TN Seshan's demise is an irreparable loss. He had brought numerous reforms in the electoral system. He brought the system of voter ID cards for elections. He was unbiased and took actions against erring political parties. In future the election commission should follow the path he has laid as a mark of respect to him," Stalin told reporters.

The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

