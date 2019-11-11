Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 ‘I’m ver ...
‘I’m very proud of you Delhi. We’ve won battle against dengue’: Arvind Kejriwal

Published Nov 11, 2019
 In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: There have been around 1,100 cases of dengue and no deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease this year in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital.

 

Kejriwal lauded residents' efforts in following the "10-hafte (week), 10-baje (10am), 10-minute" campaign launched by him on September 1.

It required people to look for stagnant water in and around their homes for ten minutes at 10am every Sunday for ten weeks and dispose it off to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Congratulating Delhiites "for winning the battle against dengue," the chief minister said: "I am proud of you Delhi. There are more than 100 countries affected by dengue. Nobody could understand the cure for dengue but Delhi showed the way".

He said that such campaigns should be run not only in other states of the country but also worldwide. "There are many dengue-affected places. I hope that such campaigns are run worldwide," he said.

"I want to congratulate Delhiites. We started a war against dengue 10 weeks back by starting a campaign. Today is the last Sunday under the campaign when we have to check our homes. We have won the battle against dengue," Kejriwal said in the video.

He said that till last week, less than 1,100 reported cases of the disease and no deaths due to it were recorded.

He said: "Delhiites participated in a big way. Even celebrities, film personalities, sportspersons, journalists and common people blessed us and sent their wishes. Even people from outside sent their wishes and wished us success".

 

