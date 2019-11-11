Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: Groom com ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Groom commits suicide hours before marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Sandeep was reportedly not very communicative and visited only his maternal aunt and uncle in Malakpet.
After autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to his kin and a case was registered.
 After autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to his kin and a case was registered.

Hyderabad: Hours before his marriage, a 24-year-old was found hanging at a room in a function hall in Kompally on Sunday. The police could not ascertain why the groom killed himself.

N. Sai Sandeep (24) of Saroornagar was an engineering graduate. After his mother Padmaja died in 2003, his father, K. Srin-ivas Chary, remarried. Sandeep was from then on raised by his maternal grandparents, Vasantha and Jangeshwar Rao.

 

Sandeep graduated a few years back and was job-hunting. In April, his father fixed his marriage for today, at 11.35 am.

Sandeep was reportedly not very communicative and visited only his maternal aunt and uncle in Malakpet. A month ago, his grandfather passed away and Sandeep became depr-essed.

At around 3 am on Sunday, the groom’s family arrived at the function hall and Sandeep went to his room to sleep. At arou-nd 7.30 am, his relatives knocked on his door and phoned him multiple times, but he did not respond. The management gave them a duplicate key and when they opened the door they found Sandeep hanging from the ceiling. They alerted the police.

After autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to his kin and a case was registered.

Petbasheerabad inspector M. Mahesh said: “The incident could have happened around 4 am. We have not found his motive, and his family is also unsure why he took the extreme step.” Police would examine Sandeep’s call data records.

...
Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Activists opine that 70 per cent of shops and hotels in the city still continue to provide plastic handbags to customers.

In Mangaluru markets, plastic bags rule roost

Next to Titanium dioxide producer in Kerala, ‘V V Titanium Pigment’ plant here is the only other manufacturer of Titanium dioxide that has great demand in India for the production of paper, plastics, paint, ceramics, cosmetics and textile products.

Titanium plant fears closure as officials trump up charges

H.K. kumaraswamy

JD(S) open to backing BJP Govt to prevent snap poll: H.K. Kumaraswamy

Agro-terrorism is a deliberate introduction of an animal or plant disease with an aim to generate fear, cause economic losses, and/or undermine social stability.

The threat of agroterrorism



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Cong chief to BJP

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham