Hyderabad: Groom commits suicide hours before marriage

Hyderabad: Hours before his marriage, a 24-year-old was found hanging at a room in a function hall in Kompally on Sunday. The police could not ascertain why the groom killed himself.

N. Sai Sandeep (24) of Saroornagar was an engineering graduate. After his mother Padmaja died in 2003, his father, K. Srin-ivas Chary, remarried. Sandeep was from then on raised by his maternal grandparents, Vasantha and Jangeshwar Rao.

Sandeep graduated a few years back and was job-hunting. In April, his father fixed his marriage for today, at 11.35 am.

Sandeep was reportedly not very communicative and visited only his maternal aunt and uncle in Malakpet. A month ago, his grandfather passed away and Sandeep became depr-essed.

At around 3 am on Sunday, the groom’s family arrived at the function hall and Sandeep went to his room to sleep. At arou-nd 7.30 am, his relatives knocked on his door and phoned him multiple times, but he did not respond. The management gave them a duplicate key and when they opened the door they found Sandeep hanging from the ceiling. They alerted the police.

After autopsy at Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to his kin and a case was registered.

Petbasheerabad inspector M. Mahesh said: “The incident could have happened around 4 am. We have not found his motive, and his family is also unsure why he took the extreme step.” Police would examine Sandeep’s call data records.