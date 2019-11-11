Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Flyover expected to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flyover expected to reduce travel by 30 minutes open for public in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 10:11 am IST
'Mumbaikars will now save 30 minutes travel time and avoid traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions,' Fadnavis tweeted.
The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs. (Photo: Twitter | Devendra Fadnavis)
 The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs. (Photo: Twitter | Devendra Fadnavis)

Mumbai: Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted that a new flyover expected to reduce travel by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi in the metropolis stood open for public use from the evening.

The 1.6-km long, 17-metre wide and 4-lane BKC-Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs.

 

"In public interest, I declare that BKC-Chunabhatti Connector (flyover) stands open from today evening, With this, Mumbaikars will now save 30 minutes travel time and avoid traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions," Fadnavis tweeted.

A fish belly shaped elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway (near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at EEH, is our yet another step towards bringing ease in living for Mumbaikars, the Maharashtra ex-chief minister noted.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: devendra fadnavis, flyover, eastern express highway, traffic jams
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Twenty one people were arrested for allegedly parading an 81-year-old woman in her village after blackening her face and garlanding her with shoes on the suspicion that she practised sorcery, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

81-year-old woman garlanded with shoes, face blackened in Himachal; 21 arrested

Pawar will be chairing party's core group meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state after BJP despite being the single largest party expressed its inability to form the government owing to its differences with ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: ANI)

Decision to form Maharashtra govt only after talks with Cong: Pawar

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', expected to turn 'severe' today

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

2 militants killed in a fresh encounter in J&K's Bandipora



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Disastrous move': Nirupam cautions Cong-NCP against tie-up with Sena

Nirupam, however, contradicted his statement and tweeted,

If Babri Masjid was illegal, why Advani is being tried, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Addressing a public meeting here, the AIMIM president said,

What did Amarinder Singh and Imran Khan discuss during bus ride to Kartarpur Sahib?

During the short journey, Singh told Khan that he had seen the Pakistani prime minister play in his cricketing days. (Photo: Screengrab)

Post Ayodhya verdict, NSA Ajit Doval meets Hindu, Muslim religious leaders

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with eminent Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday, a day after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena pulls out only minister from Centre; to severe ties with NDA?

(Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham