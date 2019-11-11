CWC meet underway to discuss Maharashtra political situation

The Congress party will hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra at party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A meeting of the Congress working committee is underway on Monday morning to decide on whether to support the Shiv Sena in forming the government in Maharashtra, sources said.

Top Congress leaders are discussing the issue at a crucial meeting of the working committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, according to the sources.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress. Hectic deliberations have started since Sunday over the Congress' participation in government formation in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena was invited by the governor to form the government.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if the BJP was not willing to fulfil its promise of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra, there was no point in continuing the alliance.

Reaching out to the opposition parties, Raut said the Congress and the NCP should bury their internal differences to come up with a 'common minimum programme' in the interest of Maharashtra.

Sena leader Arvind Sawant, the lone party minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, on Monday announced his decision to quit the NDA government at the Centre.

This comes a day after BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party would not form the government in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had said the Shiv Sena will have to sever its all relations with the BJP to get his party’s support in forming the government in the state.

He said that the NCP might support Sena if the party left BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its party leader Arvind Sawant resigns from the Central Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise. Following this, Sawant on Monday announced that he will resign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will also chair his party’s core group meeting which is scheduled to be held today in Mumbai.

The term of state assembly ended on Saturday. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls winning 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats.

