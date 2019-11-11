Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Congress leaders mee ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress leaders meet ahead of K'taka bypolls; 'BJP govt weak,' says Gundu Rao

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
The date of polling has been set for Dec 5, while counting of votes is scheduled to begin on Nov 9.
Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Rahman Khan, Eshwar Khandre, KH Muniyappa, Saleem Ahmad and MM Pallam Raju. (Photo: ANI)
 Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Rahman Khan, Eshwar Khandre, KH Muniyappa, Saleem Ahmad and MM Pallam Raju. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: In the wake of the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka, Congress leaders on Monday held a meeting here to discuss strategy and candidates for the respective seats.

Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Rahman Khan, Eshwar Khandre, KH Muniyappa, Saleem Ahmad and MM Pallam Raju.

 

"We are ready to fight the by-polls. We have made all the arrangements. We have shortlisted the names of the probable candidates from the Congress party and those who defected from Congress party will be taught a lesson this time," Khandre told ANI here.

"Nothing is good in the BJP. They are not moving forward on what they had promised. The way they have formed the government here, even the people are against them," he added.

According to sources, Hariprasad, Rahman Khan and Muniyappa left KPCC office in between the meeting as they were not happy with Siddaramaiah's attitude about his proposal to allot tickets to only his supporters.

However, Dinesh Gundu Rao denied the reports and said, "It was a collective discussion. There was no walkout. There is unnecessary speculation in media. Everything was discussed in a very good manner. After the meeting was concluded, they left."

Asked how confident he is in the disqualification case of 17 Congress and JDS MLAs, Rao said, "I am 100 per cent sure that the judgement will go in our favour."

He further said, "Many people of the BJP are fed up of the present BJP government including their sitting MLAs... I think the Chief Minister has not been able to focus on anything - governance or issues. He is more interested in by-election, he is more interested in saving his own chair. Support is not there from his own party... Simply they are making announcements and doing programs just for the sake of by-elections. I think once the by-elections are over, then all these things will not even be implemented. So, to win the by-elections, they are focussing on these constituencies. This is a very gross misuse of government machinery."

He said that the BS Yediyurappa-led government is "very weak".

"It's a directionless government, aimless government -- no vision, nothing for the state, they have failed on the flood situation, there is no administration. The coalition government was far superior to this BJP government," Rao said.

The date for filing nominations for the by-elections to the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka are from November 11-18, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Sanjeev Kumar, on Sunday.

The date of polling has been set for December 5, while the counting of votes is scheduled to begin on November 9, Kumar said.

According to Kumar, more than 37 lakh 50 thousand voters will decide the fate of candidates in the upcoming by-polls, including 19.12 lakh male voters and 18.37 lakh female voters while 399 come under the others category.

The CEO added that a total of 4185 polling booths will be set up for the by-elections and a total of 22,958 polling personnel will be required for the smooth conduct of the elections which will be done using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs).

The elections to the 15 Assembly seats were earlier slated for October 21 but later postponed to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC) as the case pertaining to the disqualification of 17 MLAs was pending in the Supreme Court.

The judgement on their disqualification was reserved by the apex court last month.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka bypolls, siddaramaiah, dinesh gundu rao, congress, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played very active role. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, 'Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Irreplacable -- a true reformer': Leaders condole former CEC TN Seshan's demise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)

India has potential to become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times. (Photo: File)

It is good education: Jagan slams VP, TDP chief over 'English medium' taunt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T N Seshan: A strict and bold man, known for cleaning up India's electoral system

He had earlier served as the 18th Cabinet Secretary of India in 1989. In 1996, he won the Ramon Magsaysay Award. (Photo: Twitter)

'What can I say?' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar avoids question on Shiv Sena leaving NDA

Kumar, who is the president of Janata Dal (U) and a part of the NDA coalition, had earlier refused to be part of the government at the Centre over 'proportional representation' in cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

Army hasn't granted disability pension this year for lifestyle diseases: Sources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat and his team in the Army Headquarters have been working towards encouraging personnel to remain physically fit till the end of their careers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

‘I’m very proud of you Delhi. We’ve won battle against dengue’: Arvind Kejriwal

In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Bulbul: At least 13 dead after storm lashes coasts of Bengal, Bangladesh

No major damage was immediately reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are living. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham