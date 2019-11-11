'Cong and NCP should stand by Sena to bring down BJP': Deve Gowda

'If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next 5 years. Then only people will trust Congress,' Deve Gowda said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular) Chief and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda on Monday commented on the ongoing impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing in the government formation in Maharashtra.

Speaking to news agency ANI the JD (S) supremo said, ''Balasaheb gave place to BJP in Maharashtra, Advani and Vajpayee went to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that today, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to bring down BJP.''

He further said, ''If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, they should not disturb it for next 5 years. Then only people will trust Congress.''

