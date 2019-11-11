Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Centre turning Kashm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre turning Kashmir into a ‘huge prison’: DMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:54 am IST
The party demanded that the Centre “respect the sensitivities of the people.”
M.K. Stalin.
CHENNAI: The opposition DMK on Sunday condemned the Centre for what it called “turning Jammu and Kashmir region into a huge prison’ and demanded the release of all those arrested, including former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

The party demanded that the Centre “respect the sensitivities of the people.” A resolution adopted at its general council meet here condemned the Centre for abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the region into two union territories without the nod of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and without eliciting the views of the people there. Also, it said “...this general council (meet) condemns turning the region into a huge prison and betraying the people; for arrest of leaders like Farooq Abdullah and placing them under house arrest who strove for democracy.”

 

The party urged the Centre to “immediately free all those arrested and respect human rights, the sensitivities of the Kashmiri people and democratic ethos.”

The DMK also sought withdrawal of the Draft National Education Policy (DNEP) 2019 from the Centre, alleging that it was an attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. The party also wanted education in the State list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

In July, a delegation of DMK MPs led by Kanimozhi had called on Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and urged withdrawal of the draft policy. Many suggestions of the DNEP were against the spirit of the Constitution, principles of federalism and social justice, and it had “hidden agendas” to deprive oppressed communities from accessing education, the party had said.

The DMK meet also demanded 90 per cent recruitment of the State’s youth for vacancies in Central government establishments and public sector units located in Tamil Nadu. Competitive exams, including interviews for openings in the Central government should also be held in Tamil, the party said.

The party “strongly condemned” filling vacancies in Central government offices in Tamil Nadu by allegedly favouring those from northern states while 80 lakh youth of the state awaited employment after registering in employment exchanges. Senior leaders Duraimurugan, T R Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi participated in the meet chaired

Tags: m.k. stalin, farooq abdullah
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


