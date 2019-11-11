Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Bengaluru: Model cod ...
Bengaluru: Model code for bypolls from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:44 am IST
The code of conduct will be applicable to the districts where the elections are being held and will be lifted only in special cases.
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar
Bengaluru: The process for the December 5 byelections to 15 assembly seats was set in motion on Sunday with Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar announcing that the model code of conduct for the by-elections to seats represented by the disqualified MLAs, will come into force from Monday.

The results of the bypolls are crucial for the BJP government which still does not have a clear majority in the state assembly and will have to win at least eight of the 15 seats to firm up its numbers in the House.

 

The Election Commission has already notified the date and calendar of events for the by-elections after deciding to postpone it till the Supreme Court heard the case pertaining to the disqualified MLAs. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr Sanjiv Kumar said that he was not an authority to comment on whether the disqualified MLAs could contest or not adding that the Supreme Court would take a decision on the issue.

The code of conduct will be applicable to the districts where the elections are being held and will be lifted only in special cases. The nomination filing process will begin on Monday and the last date for filing nominations is November 18. The nomination papers will be scrutinized on November 19 and the last date for withdrawal will be November 21. Polling will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 9.

As many as 27.50 lakh voters will be participating in the bypoll process of whom 71,613 voters are in the 18-19 years group who will vote for the first time. While KR Puram constituency has the highest number of voters at 4.81 lakh, Yellapura has the lowest number at 1.72 lakh

...
