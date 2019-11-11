Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Ayodhya Verdict: Sec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya Verdict: Security hiked for 5 judges

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Sources said “Security of the honourable judges has been enhanced as a precautionary measure''.
As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.
 As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

New Delhi: Security of five judges, who delivered the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has been enhanced with the deployment of additional troops, barricades and mobile escort teams.

According to sources, the enhanced security has been put in place since Saturday, when the judges — Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI-designate Sharad Arvind Bobde and justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer — delivered the verdict in over a century old case.

 

Sources said “Security of the honourable judges has been enhanced as a precautionary measure. However, there has been no specific threat to anyone of the judges.”

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. Earlier, the judges had house guards and static security.

“Now the mobile component of the security has been added and an escort vehicle with armed guards will accompany each judge’s vehicle. The arrang-ements are purely a precautionary step,” sources said.

...
Tags: chief justice of india ranjan gogoi


Latest From Nation

Sayyam Gulati

KPL match-fixing scam: CCB arrests another bookie

M.K. Stalin.

Centre turning Kashmir into a ‘huge prison’: DMK

US political scientist and security expert Christine Fair

Mothers play a crucial role in LeT recruitment: Christine Fair

Members of the National Federation of the Blind of Karnataka interacting with visually impaired people (Photo: DC)

NFB: Striving to reach and serve the visually challenged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Iphones were offered to people’: shocking revelation on KPL match-fixing scandal

Predicting the future, Anil Kumble had hinted that the Karnataka Premier League could give a backdoor entry to people not passionate about cricket. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

PM Modi dons turban at Dera Baba Nanak

Also present at Dera Baba Nanak were BJP lawmaker from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal. (Photo: ANI)
 

Ayodhya verdict: Bollywood welcomes SC decision over Ram Janmabhoomi

Bollywood celebs react to Ayodhya verdict. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delays, poor quality repair on display

The online GHMC property payment website clearly indicates that I have paid the tax in advance and is not accepting payment for two years now. Our repeated attempts to contact the designated inspector at the Secunderabad GHMC office proved futile as there was no concrete response towards fulfilling the tax payment.

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 Supreme Court judges beefed up

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: Farmers continue to burn stubble in Jalandhar district

Burning crop residue in the fields of Punjab has been a major reason for the rise of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions, leading to a thick layer of smog in the areas earlier this month. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone 'Bulbul': Around 350 people take shelter at Baleswar district in Odisha

The villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the local officials and efforts are on to clean up the roads due to fallen trees. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham