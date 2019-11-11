Ayodhya Verdict: Security hiked for 5 judges

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses.

New Delhi: Security of five judges, who delivered the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has been enhanced with the deployment of additional troops, barricades and mobile escort teams.

According to sources, the enhanced security has been put in place since Saturday, when the judges — Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI-designate Sharad Arvind Bobde and justices Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer — delivered the verdict in over a century old case.

Sources said “Security of the honourable judges has been enhanced as a precautionary measure. However, there has been no specific threat to anyone of the judges.”

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. Earlier, the judges had house guards and static security.

“Now the mobile component of the security has been added and an escort vehicle with armed guards will accompany each judge’s vehicle. The arrang-ements are purely a precautionary step,” sources said.