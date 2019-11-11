Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 2 trains collide at ...
2 trains collide at Hyd's Kacheguda railway station, at least 5 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 11, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
According to reports, the mishap reportedly took place due to a fault in the signal.
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: At least 5 people have been injured after two trains collided at the Kavheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday morning. No deaths have been reported so far. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

According to a News18 report, the mishap reportedly took place due to a fault in the signal.

 

One of the trains involved in the crash was a commuter train belonging to the Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) while the other was the Hundry Express that runs between Secunderabad City Junction and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, reported NDTV.

More details are awaited.

 

Tags: train collision, hyderabad, collision, train accident, accident


