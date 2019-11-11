Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Army hasn't gra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Army hasn't granted disability pension this year for lifestyle diseases: Sources

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
The decision has also affected some Lieutenant General-rank officers.
Army chief General Bipin Rawat and his team in the Army Headquarters have been working towards encouraging personnel to remain physically fit till the end of their careers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
 Army chief General Bipin Rawat and his team in the Army Headquarters have been working towards encouraging personnel to remain physically fit till the end of their careers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

New Delhi: Amid efforts to make the force physically fit, the Indian Army this year have not granted disability pension to any of its personnel suffering from lifestyle diseases.

The decision has also affected some Lieutenant General-rank officers, Army sources said.

 

"No disability pension has been granted to anyone with lifestyle diseases this year," Army sources said.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat and his team in the Army Headquarters have been working towards encouraging personnel to remain physically fit till the end of their careers.

During a recent visit to the North-East, General Rawat had also stated that the force will ensure that there is no misuse or abuse of the disability pension facility, the sources said.

The force has also been working towards addressing the complaints from jawans who have been saying that the difference between the disability pension granted to officers and jawans is very high and there should be no discrimination between them on this count.

The reforms planned by the Army on the issue of disability pension have caused some discomfort to a section of the officers from defence services and retired officers.

Recently, there was a huge outcry when the Finance Ministry had taken a decision to tax the personnel receiving disability pensions also.

The force is also now working towards measures where personnel are incentivised for remaining fit throughout their service length.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian army, general bipin rawat, lifestyle diseases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

In the previous tenure, the panel took up various contentious issues such as demonetisation and GST for deliberations, during which Manmohan Singh played very active role. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh nominated to parliamentary standing committee on finance

Taking to twitter PM Modi wrote, 'Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.' (Photo: Twitter)

'Irreplacable -- a true reformer': Leaders condole former CEC TN Seshan's demise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with the talent India possesses, in 10-15 years we will become 10 trillion dollar economy. (Photo: File)

India has potential to become USD 10 trillion economy in 10-15 years: Rajnath

The chief minister highlighted the importance of learning English in these times. (Photo: File)

It is good education: Jagan slams VP, TDP chief over 'English medium' taunt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘I’m very proud of you Delhi. We’ve won battle against dengue’: Arvind Kejriwal

In a video message posted on Twitter, he said this was an achievement in comparison to 2015 when over 15,000 dengue cases had been recorded and 60 people had died in the national capital. (Photo: File)

Cyclone Bulbul: At least 13 dead after storm lashes coasts of Bengal, Bangladesh

No major damage was immediately reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar are living. (Photo: PTI)

'Grit, mettle, character': Senior judges praise CJI on Ayodhya verdict

Justice Gogoi, however, declined to comment on the verdict at the programme. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', expected to turn 'severe' today

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

2 militants killed in a fresh encounter in J&K's Bandipora

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham