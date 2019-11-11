Nation Current Affairs 11 Nov 2019 Shiv Sena pulls out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena pulls out only minister from Centre; to severe ties with NDA?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 11, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 9:54 am IST
On Sunday, Shiv Sena was invited by Maharashtra Governor to indicate willingness and ability to form government in state.
(Photo: Twitter)
 (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday announced that he was resigning as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, amid power tussle with the BJP-led NDA over government formation in Maharashtra.

It is likely the party will severe ties with the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre after the bitter fight over the chief minister's chair in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had also made it abundantly clear on Sunday that the Sena must walk out of the NDA if it hoped for support from the NCP.

 

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sawant said, “Shiv Sena’s side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment? And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister. In this regard, this morning, at 8.30am. I will be holding a press conference in Delhi.”

On Sunday, the Shiv Sena was invited by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to indicate its "willingness and ability to form government" in the state after the BJP said it would not stake claim to power.

"If the Shiv Sena wants to insult the mandate of the people and form government with the support of the NCP and Congress, they have our best wishes," the BJP said.

 

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, arvind sawant
Location: India, Delhi


