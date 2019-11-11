5 of family killed in collision with car on eastern expressway in Greater Noida

Five people, including three women, of a family were killed in Greater Noida on Sunday night allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit their car, police said. (Representational Image)

Noida: Five people, including three women, of a family were killed in Greater Noida on Sunday night allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit their car, police said.

Eight other occupants, most of them children, of the vehicle were injured and have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

"The family was in a Maruti Eco and were enroute to Ballabgarh in Haryana. An unidentified vehicle hit their car from the rear around 9 pm along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway," a police spokesperson said.

"Five of the family, including three women, died in the incident, while eight others, most of them, children, were injured and have been hospitalised," the spokesperson said.

The incident took place under Site 5 police station limits and searches are underway to find the erring vehicle, the police said.

