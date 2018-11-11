search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

What is govt's 'tearing hurry to fix' RBI capital framework?: Chidambaram

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
The Congress leader slammed govt for allegedly seeking funds from RBI despite claiming that its fiscal math was correct.
Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it "mounting pressure" on the central bank in the last four months of its tenure. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it "mounting pressure" on the central bank in the last four months of its tenure. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday asked the Centre what was its "tearing hurry" to "fix" the capital framework of Reserve Bank of India when the ruling dispensation had just four months to complete the term. 

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader slammed the government for allegedly seeking funds from the RBI despite claiming that its (Centre) fiscal math was correct. 

 

"The NDA government has competed 4 years and 6 months of its term. It has effectively 4 months left. What is the tearing hurry to 'fix' the capital framework of RBI?" he said.

Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it "mounting pressure" on the central bank in the last four months of its tenure. 

"Why did it keep silent for 4 years and 6 months?" he said.

The Congress leader said the government had claimed that its "fiscal math is correct" and "boasts" that it had given up Rs 70,000 crore of borrowing for 2018-19. 

"If so, why does it need money from the reserves of RBI this year?" he said. 

The central government had on Friday said it was discussing an "appropriate" size of capital reserves that the central bank must maintain, but denied seeking a massive capital transfer from the RBI. The RBI has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves and the government, if reports are to be believed, wants the central bank to part with a third of that fund -- an issue which along with easing of norms for weak banks and raising liquidity has brought the two at loggerheads in recent weeks. 

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that the government was not in any dire need of funds and that there was no proposal to ask the RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

"There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer (Rs) 3.6 or (Rs) 1 lakh crore, as speculated," he tweeted. 

Government's FD (fiscal deficit) in FY 2013-14 was 5.1%. From 2014-15 onwards, Government has succeeded in bringing it down substantially. We will end the FY 2018-19 with FD of 3.3%. Government has actually foregone (Rs) 70,000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year," Garg said.

The official said the only proposal under discussion was to "fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI". Economic capital framework refers to the risk capital required by the central bank while taking into account different risks.

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), p chidambaram, nda government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
 

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day before Chhattisgarh polls, Maoists set off 6 IED blasts; 1 dead

A Maoist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Tipu Jayanti: Kumaraswamy's absence an insult to Muslims, says Cong MLA

Following the chief minister's decision to skip the event, reports had emerged about differences in opinion between the ruling coalition partners about Tipu Jayanti celebrations. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham