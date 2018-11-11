search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tipu one of my 13 Jayantis, says Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:12 am IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:39 am IST
According to him, those trying to portray him as bigot must read history in the right context.
Former CM Siddaramaiah
 Former CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: It was former chief minister Siddaramaiah's show all the way, with Muslim leaders who felicitated him on the occasion of Tipu Jayanti at his residence, conferring the title “Tiger of Karnataka” on him on Saturday.

Minority welfare minister, B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, who led the delegation of Muslim leaders, felicitated him by offering a silver wword, a garland and headgear resembling Tipu Sultan's crown.

 

Those who gathered at Mr Siddaramaiah's residence mostly comprised Mr Khan's supporters and raised slogans - Victory to Tiger of Karnataka.

Replying to felicitations, Mr  Siddaramaiah slammed BJP leaders for describing him a “bigot”. "How can I be termed a bigot? It was me who took the initiative to launch 13 Jayanti's including Tipu Jayanti. As many as 13 Jayantis - Ambigara Chowdaiah, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Kempe Gowda, Vemana, Hemaraddi Mallamma, Shri Krishna, Naryana Guru, Devera Dasimaiah, Hadapada Appanna, Madiwala Machideva - were introduced by my government,” was his retort.

According to him, those trying to portray him as bigot must read history in the right context.

“It was Tipu Sultan who protected  Sringeri Sharadamaba peetha, Ranganatha Swami Temple in Srirangapattana and there are several other such instances one would find in History. This should be taken into account while commenting on Tipu Sultan," he added.

Invoking Kuvempu's famous lines - Karnataka land of peace and harmony -, Mr Siddaramaiah said: "I am firm believer of Kuvempu's lines from his poem which is also our state anthem. I will continue to be a Hindu, who will see everyone in equal terms and do not want to view the society through BJP's communal prism," he added.

It was the Siddaramaiah-led government which launched Tipu Jayanti celebrations but the move triggered protests in various parts, and claimed the life of VHP leader Kuttappa in Kodagu district.

The absence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwar has upset several Congress leaders, in particular those belonging to Muslim community. These leaders vent their ire as the absence of two top leaders of the coalition government would send a wrong signal among voters in their community.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, tipu sultan, h d kumaraswamy, tiger of karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

95-year-old wakes up during his own funeral in Rajasthan, family shocked

He was declared dead on Saturday and a priest was summoned to the home to perform the pensioner’s last rites.
 

Royal Enfield roars into global market with Interceptor, Continental

The Standard variant of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are priced at $5,799 (about Rs 4.21 lakh) and $5,999 (about Rs 4.36 lakh), respectively.
 

ICC Women’s World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur slams ton as India beat New Zealand in opener

The hitting was incredible and the sixes unbelievably monstrous, making Harmanpreet Kaur the first Indian woman to record a century in the format and propelling her team to a 34-run win over New Zealand in the World T20 opener. (Photo: PTI)
 

MS Dhoni attends India Cements board meeting, enthrals executives

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd. (Photo: PTI)
 

China will have robot news readers ahead

The anchor, modeled on real-life Chinese news reader Qiu Hao and sporting a black suit and red tie, is part of a major push by China to advance its prowess in AI technology, from surveillance equipment to self-driving cars.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Teen girl slaps inspector for misbehaving

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

PIL to remove AIADMK flagpole at Salem bus stop

Madras high court

Chennai: Cyclone ‘Gaja’ to hit Tn next week

Addressing the media at his office on Saturday, N Puviarasan, director of the Agromet Advisory Service Unit at the RMC, said the low pressure area over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone with wind speed up to 85 km per hour.

Akbaruddin Owaisi claims threat to life

Akbaruddin Owaisi

Madras high court notice on PIL against IAS officer’s appointment

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham