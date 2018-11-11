search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Those trying to stop Rath Yatra will be crushed under chariot: WB BJP leader

ANI
Published Nov 11, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 2:21 pm IST
'The main aim is to obtain votes for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Nobody can stop it', BJP's WB Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee said.
She alleged that women were being harassed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state and they were not able to venture out freely. (Photo: ANI)
 She alleged that women were being harassed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state and they were not able to venture out freely. (Photo: ANI)

Malda: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee on Saturday said that those who try to stop the party's Rath Yatras (chariot journey) in the state scheduled next month would be crushed under its wheels.

Chatterjee told reporters here, "We will hold Rath Yatras in three places to save democracy in West Bengal. The main aim is to obtain votes for (2019) Lok Sabha elections. Nobody can stop it and if anyone tries to stop it then they will be crushed under the wheels of the chariot."

 

She alleged that women were being harassed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the state and they were not able to venture out freely.

...
Tags: locket chatterjee, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, West Bengal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with dual AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 845

The handset offers an identical camera setup that we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
 

Why did they drop Rohit Sharma from Tests earlier? Virender Sehwag blasts selectors

Opening in shorter formats proved to be a boon for Rohit Sharma, who said that he will not mind taking a shot at it in Test matches too, if the team management ever considers that as an option in near future. (Photo: PTI)
 

Netflix CEO Hastings says no plans for cheaper India offerings

Netflix was launched in India two years ago and has won fans among a young, tech-savvy middle class in a country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
 

Facebook ends forced arbitration of sexual misconduct claims

(Representational image/ Photo: AP)
 

iPhones are losing out to OnePlus, Samsung smartphones in India

The higher average prices for iPhones have led most of the userbase to migrate to affordable Android options.
 

OnePlus 6T review: The flagship killer gets a face lift

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the 6T also offers a robust and speedy performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh gears up for first phase of polls, around 1L personnel deployed

Security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase. (Photo: ANI/Twitter))

India slams UNSC Sanctions Committees for 'opacity', 'lack of accountability'

Addressing a UNSC debate on 'Strengthening Multilateralism and the role of the United Nations' Friday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said even as the Council has spawned an entire range of subordinate bodies, the functioning of this 'subterranean universe' of subordinate bodies has become 'byzantine'. (Photo: File)

Contempt of court for candidates who fail to make criminal records public: EC

Following a Supreme Court direction, the poll panel had on October 10 made it compulsory for candidates contesting polls to advertise their criminal antecedents in TV channels and newspapers at least three times during electioneering. (Photo: File)

Mining baron Janardhan Reddy arrested in bribery case

Mining baron G Janardhan ReddyReddy was missing for three days. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

What is govt's 'tearing hurry to fix' RBI capital framework?: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham